Cyclones Take Down Walleye in Shootout

Toledo, OH - The Cyclones picked up two points on the road with a 4-3 shootout victory against the Walleye. Cincinnati got the best of its Central Division rival for the first time this regular season in the fourth meeting.

* Cincy defenseman Josh Burnside scored his first goal of the season just 54 seconds into regulation off a rebound from a Zack Andrusiak shot. Trenton Bliss responded just over a minute later on the man advantage. While down a man again, Patrick Polino scored his league-leading 5th shorthanded goal on a breakaway to put the 'Clones up 2-1.

* In the middle period, Burnside found the scoresheet again with a backhander past Toledo's Jan Bednar. Sam Craggs cut into the Cyclones' lead in the final few minutes of the second frame to make it 3-2.

* With just five minutes to go in the game, Brandon Hawkins riffled in his 16th goal of the season on the powerplay. After a scoreless overtime period, Lee Lapid recorded the lone shoutout goal. Cincinnati goaltender Olof Lindbom stopped all three of Toledo's shootout attempts and made 27 saves.

Up next, Cincinnati hosts the Jacksonville Icemen Thursday night for the first of two meetings this week inside the Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30pm ET on Thursday December 28th.

