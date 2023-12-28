ECHL Transactions - December 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 2, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Devon Becker, D

Atlanta:

Frankie McClendon, G

Norfolk:

Brody Claeys, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica

Add Jack Jeffers, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brendan Less, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Jeffers, F traded to Cincinnati

Atlanta:

Add Cole Ceci, G signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Add Brett Davis, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Ross MacDougall, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Ross MacDougall, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D traded to Iowa

Maine:

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

Newfoundland:

Add David Farrance, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Yaniv Perets, G assigned by Carolina

Orlando:

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Bazarin, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Mason McCarty, F traded to Rapid City

Savannah:

Add Michael Bullion, G returned from loan to Henderson

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G traded to Worcester

Toledo:

Delete Alexandre Doucet, F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

Add Matthew Boucher, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Nick Jermain, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Kristian Stead, G activated from reserve

Delete Gage Alexander, G placed on reserve

Delete Kishaun Gervais, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Connor MacEachern, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Gannon Laroque, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled by Bridgeport

