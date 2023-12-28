ECHL Transactions - December 28
December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 2, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Devon Becker, D
Atlanta:
Frankie McClendon, G
Norfolk:
Brody Claeys, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica
Add Jack Jeffers, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brendan Less, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Jeffers, F traded to Cincinnati
Atlanta:
Add Cole Ceci, G signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Add Brett Davis, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Ross MacDougall, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Ross MacDougall, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D traded to Iowa
Maine:
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
Newfoundland:
Add David Farrance, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Yaniv Perets, G assigned by Carolina
Orlando:
Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Bazarin, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Mason McCarty, F traded to Rapid City
Savannah:
Add Michael Bullion, G returned from loan to Henderson
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G traded to Worcester
Toledo:
Delete Alexandre Doucet, F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Trois-Rivières:
Add Matthew Boucher, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Nick Jermain, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Kristian Stead, G activated from reserve
Delete Gage Alexander, G placed on reserve
Delete Kishaun Gervais, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Connor MacEachern, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Gannon Laroque, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled by Bridgeport
