Oilers Add Forward Dallas Comeau out of Holiday Break

December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signing of forward Dallas Comeau.

Comeau, 26, joins the Oilers from the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. The Kelowna, British Columbia native comes to Tulsa on a three-game point streak, recording five points (1G, 4A) over the span, and 18 points (9G, 9A) in 22 games this season. Comeau totals 43 points (20G, 23A) in 60 career SPHL games - all with Pensacola.

The 5'11, 181 lbs. forward touts 11 ECHL games experience under his belt, producing one goal and one assist in 11 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates last season.

Prior to turning pro, Comeau spent four seasons with the University of Vermont. The 26-year-old developed his game in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, racking up 111 points (39G, 72A) and 115 PIM in 167 games with the Grand Prairie Storm.

The Oilers return from the Holiday Break with a three-game set on the road against the Utah Grizzlies, beginning on Friday, Dec. 29 at 8:10 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Both teams will square off at the same time and place on Saturday, Dec. 30 before closing 2023 with a 4:10 p.m. CT puck drop on Sunday, Dec. 31, also at the Maverik Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.