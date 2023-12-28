Kyle Keyser Reassigned to Maine

December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Goaltender Kyle Keyser was reassigned on Thursday to the Maine Mariners from the AHL's Providence Bruins. Keyser, who is on an NHL contract with Boston, has previously played three games for the Mariners over the past two seasons.

This season is Keyser's fifth in the Bruins organization, most of which has been spent with Providence. Last season in 24 games for the P-Bruins, he posted a record of 13-6-2 with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He also appeared in two games for Maine, winning both.

In 2021-22, Keyser played in 33 games for Providence and one for the Mariners. The bulk of his ECHL experience came with the Jacksonville Icemen: 22 games in the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old Keyser is originally from Coral Springs, FL.

The Mariners are home for a pair of games this weekend against Adirondack and Trois-Rivieres. It's a Kids Day" matinee on Friday at 1 PM which includes an open skate with the players after the game. On Saturday, it's a "Carnival on the Concourse" - a 6 PM face off. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.