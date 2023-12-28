Gladiators Get Stung by Stingrays

December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







North Charleston, SC. The Atlanta Gladiators (10-16-0-0) gave up three-unanswered goals as the club fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (17-7-2-1) by a 4-1 score Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First Star: Jackson Leppard (SC) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Second Star: Kameron Kielly (SC) - 3 assists

Third Star: Benton Maass (SC) - 1 goal

The Stingrays opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period to build a 1-0 lead (8:41).

The Gladiators pulled even with less than eight minutes remaining in the second period to tie the game at one (12:34). Jay Powell took a drop pass from Reece Vitelli and fired home his first goal as an Atlanta Gladiator.

South Carolina regained their lead just five-minutes later as they pulled ahead 2-1 (17:11).

The Stingrays extended their lead early in the third period as they made the score 3-1 (5:04).

With time running out in the third period, Atlanta pulled goaltender Tyler Harmon in favor of an extra attacker. South Carolina capitalized on the empty net to seal a 4-1 win (19:38).

Mitchell Gibson turned aside 26 of 27 shots he faced in the win for South Carolina, meanwhile Tyler Harmon made 32 saves on 35 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.