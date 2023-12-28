Gladiators Get Stung by Stingrays
December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
North Charleston, SC. The Atlanta Gladiators (10-16-0-0) gave up three-unanswered goals as the club fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (17-7-2-1) by a 4-1 score Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.
First Star: Jackson Leppard (SC) - 2 goals, 2 assists
Second Star: Kameron Kielly (SC) - 3 assists
Third Star: Benton Maass (SC) - 1 goal
The Stingrays opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period to build a 1-0 lead (8:41).
The Gladiators pulled even with less than eight minutes remaining in the second period to tie the game at one (12:34). Jay Powell took a drop pass from Reece Vitelli and fired home his first goal as an Atlanta Gladiator.
South Carolina regained their lead just five-minutes later as they pulled ahead 2-1 (17:11).
The Stingrays extended their lead early in the third period as they made the score 3-1 (5:04).
With time running out in the third period, Atlanta pulled goaltender Tyler Harmon in favor of an extra attacker. South Carolina capitalized on the empty net to seal a 4-1 win (19:38).
Mitchell Gibson turned aside 26 of 27 shots he faced in the win for South Carolina, meanwhile Tyler Harmon made 32 saves on 35 shots in the loss for Atlanta.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2023
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Gladiators Get Stung by Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Announce Multiple Transactions - Worcester Railers HC
- Officials Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- Kyle Keyser Reassigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Defensemen Nick Leivermann and Colin Swoyer Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades (7:30pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Take Down Walleye in Shootout - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Three Fish Find the Net in Shootout Loss - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.