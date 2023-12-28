ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Newfoundland's Skirving fined, suspended
Newfoundland's Todd Skirving has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #366, Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, on Dec. 27.
Skirving was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 15:45 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Skirving will miss Newfoundland's games at Trois-Rivières (Dec. 29) and at Adirondack (Dec. 30).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Wheeling's Roehl fined, suspended
Wheeling's Louie Roehl has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #362, Wheeling at Indy, on Dec. 27.
Roehl was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 16:46 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Roehl will miss Wheeling's games vs. Norfolk on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
