Defensemen Nick Leivermann and Colin Swoyer Re-Assigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defensemen Nick Leivermann and Colin Swoyer have been reassigned from Hershey to South Carolina.

Swoyer, 25, joins the Stingrays with 45 games of AHL experience over the last three seasons split between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears. In four games for Hershey this season, Swoyer has three assists and six penalty minutes.

Before his professional career, Swoyer played four seasons of college hockey for the Michigan Tech Huskies. He tallied 72 points (14 goals, 58 assists) in 141 NCAA games.

Leivermann, 25, is in his first season of professional hockey. The 5'11" 185 lb defenseman has one assist in three AHL games with the Hershey Bears. Levievermann has played ten games for the Stingrays this season. He has seven points as a Stingray (two goals, five assists), including three power-play points (one goal, two assists).

Before turning pro, Leivermann played five seasons of college hockey for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He tallied 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 147 NCAA games. A native of Eden Prairie, MN, Leivermann captained the Fighting Irish in 2022-23 and scored 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games.

The Stingrays are back in action tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m at Kia Center in Orlando.

