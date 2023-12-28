Comeback Falls Short as Rabbits Fall to Everblades in 10-Goal Thriller

ESTERO, F.L. - Despite a third period surge, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short in their comeback effort, as they fell 6-4 to the Florida Everblades on Thursday night at Hertz Arena.

Greenville entered the game with early offensive pressure but saw the Everblades break the scoreless frame at the 12:49 mark, as Sean Josling scored his sixth of the season. Greenville ended the period with a successful kill of a major penalty to Anthony Beauchamp for boarding, taking the 1-0 deficit to the break.

In the second, Greenville answered Josling's goal just 1:40 as Carter Souch scored his team-leading 10th of the season after the Everblades turned the puck over in their defensive end. Shortly after, at 2:27, Mark Louis threw the puck into the Florida net for his first goal as a Swamp Rabbits, giving Greenville the 2-1 lead. At 6:45, Andrew Fyten tied the game for the Everblades, before Oliver Chau re-established Florida's advantage at 11:42. With less than two seconds to play in the period, Logan Lambdin added to Florida's lead, sending the game into the second intermission with the Everblades leading 4-2.

Early in the third, Bobo Carpenter extended Florida's lead to three goals, scoring at the 3:17 mark. At 3:43, Tanner Eberle responded for Greenville with his seventh of the season, cutting the Florida lead down to a pair of goals. At 14:06, Brannon McManus fed Souch a cross ice pass that Souch buried into the net for his second of the game. Despite a late push by Greenville, Florida saw Patrick Holway score the empty net goal for the eventual 6-4 final.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits drop to 20-9-0-0 but remain atop the Eastern Conference Standings. Florida's win improves its record to 12-9-4-0.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Everblades remain in Estero on Friday night, as they drop the puck at 7:30 p.m.

