Railers Announce Multiple Transactions

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that goaltender Henrik Tikkanen has been recalled to the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League. The Railers have also traded for goaltender Kaden Fulcher from the Savannah Ghost Pirates for cash considerations.

Tikkanen, 23, played in 13 games for the Railers this season. Tikkanen collected a 6-5-1 record with a 3.11 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Tikkanen won his last three starts, and has wins in four of his last five starts.

Fulcher, 25, comes to Worcester via trade with the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for cash considerations. Fulcher has played in five games for the Ghost Pirates this season, collecting a .893 save percentage, a 3.78 goals against average, and an 0-4-0 record. Across his ECHL career, Fulcher has a 29-25-6-0 record to go with a .899 save percentage and 2.97 goals against average in 63 games played. He has also made stops with the Syracuse Crunch and Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

