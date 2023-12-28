Cyclones Win Thriller Over Icemen

December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones won their first meeting against the Icemen 3-2 at the Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati improves to 14-12-1-0 and 1-1-0-0 against the South Division this season.

* Talyn Boyko kept Jacksonville off the board for most of the first period, but Matheson Iacopelli snuck in a wraparound with one minute to go in the frame.

* Cincinnati knotted the game up 1-1 on the powerplay in the middle stages of the 2nd period. After Bjørgvik Holm's shot dented the post, Louie Caporusso found the rebound and potted his 8th goal of the season.

* In the third period, Cincinnati converted another PPG with just over six minutes to play when Lincoln Griffin roofed a rebound. Jacksonville drew even again at 2-2 with Jerry D'Amigo's first goal of the season. Cincinnati got another man-advantage in the final minutes and Patrick Polino delivered the game-winner with a blast from the slot.

Up next, Cincinnati travels to Toledo Saturday night December 29th. It marks the Cyclones third trip to play the Walleye in the past week. Puck drop is slated for 7:15pm ET from the Huntington Center.

