MacEachern Returns from Barracuda

December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Connor MacEachern

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Connor MacEachern(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Connor MacEachern has been loaned to the Thunder.

MacEachern, 24, was called up to the Barracuda after Thanksgiving. The Brooklin, Ontario native has appeared in eight games for the Thunder, tallying four points (1g, 3a). In five games with the Barracuda, he has one assist.

In the offseason, MacEachern signed an AHL deal with the Barracuda. He recently finished a four-year collegiate career at Penn State. MacEachern joined San Jose for the final four games last season after closing out his final collegiate year.

During his senior campaign, he was named as an alternate captain and finished with 27 points (12g, 15a) in 39 games. Overall, he finished with 77 points (31g, 46a) in 130 games for the Nittany Lions.

Prior to heading to school, he played one season in 2018-19 for the United States Hockey League's Youngstown Phantoms. In 62 games, he tallied 56 points (26g, 30a).

Wichita returns to action at home on Friday and starts a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks to close out the 2023 portion of the schedule.

Friday night is Best Body Shop Night. Head over to Best Body Shop on W. Kellogg to grab your complimentary ticket for the game. There are a limited supply, so act fast.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.