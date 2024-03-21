Royals Sign 6'5" Defenseman Tony Malinowski to SPC

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Tony Malinowski has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Malinowski, 24, opens his professional career in Reading after five seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato in the NCAA. With the Mavericks this season, the Clarkston, Michigan native registered four points (4a), four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 13 games.

The 6'5", 203-pound, left-shot defenseman totaled 14 points (2g-12a), 18 penalty minutes and a +18 rating in 77 NCAA career games. As a freshman in the 2019-20 season, Malinowski was teammates with former Royal Charlie Gerard at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Malinowski was a part of the Mavericks' 2020-21 and 2021-22 Frozen Four runs, including a NCAA National Championship appearance against Denver where they were runner up for the title.

Additionally, Malinowski played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2017-19 where he totaled 17 points (2g-15a), 49 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 88 USHL career games between the Tri-City Storm and the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

