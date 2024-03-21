K-Wings Fall to Komets, 4-3

March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (32-25-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, pulled within one late but were unable to find an equalizer in the final minutes and fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (32-25-2-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Wednesday, 4-3.

Ayden MacDonald (9) pulled Kalamazoo within one with a redirection in front at the 17:51 mark. Erik Bradford (45) hit MacDonald from the right side after receiving the puck from Brad Morrison (28) on the extra-attacker play.

Fort Wayne opened the scoring at the 5:02 mark of the first period.

Collin Adams (16) responded with a one-timer from the left circle at the 7:20 mark. David Keefer (28) fed Adams from the left corner after carrying the puck down on a delayed rush. Collin Saccoman (7) recorded the secondary assist.

The Komets made it 2-1 at the 9:26 mark of the second period.

Bradford(25) tied the game at the 18:50 mark all alone on the rush. Bradford converted on a breakaway after receiving an errant Fort Wayne pass at center ice.

Fort Wayne retook the lead at the 3:13 mark of the third period and made it 4-2 at 7:42.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (17-9-0-0) kept the K-Wings within striking distance with 36 saves on 40 shots faced.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and accrued no penalty minutes. Fort Wayne took the final shot total, 40-28.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:10 p.m. EDT against the Wheeling Nailers (34-25-2-1) at WesBanco Arena.

