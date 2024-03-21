Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Reece Harsch from Jacksonville Icemen in Exchange for Lincoln Erne
March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Reece Harsch from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for defenseman Lincoln Erne. In addition, forward Jack Jensen has been released from his ECHL contract.
Harsch, 25, joins the Steelheads from the Icemen where he played eight games tallying a goal and an assist with a +5 rating. The 6-foot-4, 201lb right-handed shooter began this season in the EIHL with the Fife Flyers before joining the Cincinnati Cyclones on Dec. 10. With the Cyclones he appeared in 25 games totaling five points (2G, 3A) with a +5 rating. The Grand Prairie, MB native made his pro with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Feb. 20, 2022 appearing in five games before finishing the season skating in seven games in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye tallying three assists. In parts of two ECHL seasons he has played 40 games registering 10 points (3G, 7A) with a +7 rating.
Prior to professional hockey, he played one season at the University of Manitoba (USports) collecting 12 points (2G, 10A) in 15 games. He played parts of five seasons in the WHL from 2016-20 splitting time with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Saskatoon Blades, and Winnipeg Ice accumulating 83 points (20G, 63A) in 240 career games. He helped lead the Thunderbirds to the WHL Championship in 2017.
Erne, 25, began the season with the Newfoundland Growlers totaling six assists in 24 games before being acquired by Idaho for cash considerations on Jan. 3. With the Steelheads he skated in 27 games collecting 11 points (3G, 8A) with a +4 rating.
Idaho takes on the Tulsa Oilers tomorrow and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. at the Idaho Central Arena. You can watch the game on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the KBOI News Talk 670 AM.
