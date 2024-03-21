Austin Albrecht Traded to Tulsa

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Tulsa Oilers made a trade on Thursday, with forward Austin Albrecht heading to Tulsa in exchange for future considerations. Thursday marked the ECHL's trade deadline.

Albrecht, 27, first joined the Mariners in February of 2023 out of the Southern Professional Hockey League, and spent the remainder of the season in Maine. In 25 games, he scored seven goals with nine assists, and skated in one playoff games. Re-signing over the summer, Albrecht has appeared in 44 games for the Mariners this season. He's scored six goals and added 15 assists, plus 78 penalty minutes.

The Flemington, NJ native will join his fourth ECHL team, also playing previously for the Wichita Thunder and Indy Fuel. He's made two stops in the SPHL - Fayetteville and Vermillion County, and also played overseas in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The Oilers will owe a future consideration to the Mariners by June 20th.

