Swamp Rabbits Sign Arnaud Vachon
March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Arnaud Vachon has signed his first professional contract.
In a separate transaction, defenseman Jake Stevens has been released.
Vachon joins the Swamp Rabbits following five years of NCAA college hockey. The 6'2", 210-pound forward skated his final year of eligibility with the newly minted Division 1 program at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There, he served as the first captain in program history, and split 16 points evenly between goals and assists in 34 games. Vachon was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, the highest individual honor in men's college hockey.
Prior to joining Augustana, Vachon played four seasons with Colgate University, skating with current Swamp Rabbit Josh McKechney, and Ontario Reign forward Colton Young. In 126 games, he notched 17 goals, 19 assists, and 36 points, and captained the Raiders to the 2023 ECAC playoff championship, the program's first since 1990. Before going to college, the Laval, Quebec native played three seasons of junior hockey with the AJHL's Brooks Bandits, skating alongside current Swamp Rabbit Nick Prkusic. With the Bandits, he won two AJHL titles (2017, 2019).
The Swamp Rabbits return to Jacksonville this weekend to square off against the Icemen in two key South Division games. Puck drop for both Friday, March 22nd, and Saturday, March 23rd, is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
