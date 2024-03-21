Tickets for First Two Mavericks Playoff Games on Sale Now
March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Tickets for the first two Mavericks home games of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling 816-252-7825 or.
All lower bowl tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the 2024 Division Semifinals are just $25. Games 1 and 2 of the postseason will be played on April 17 at 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7 PM.
The Mavericks are in the midst of the best season in franchise history, currently sitting at 45-10-4-2 (96 points), the top team in the ECHL and 10 points clear of the second-place team. Kansas City clinched a postseason berth with six weeks remaining in the regular season.
After two more road games this weekend, the Mavericks are back in Kansas City for three games against the Iowa Heartlanders on March 27, 29 and 30. Limited tickets remain for all five remaining regular season home games at 816-252-7825 or kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2024
- Tickets for First Two Mavericks Playoff Games on Sale Now - Kansas City Mavericks
- Win $10,000 at the Royals "St.Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 23 - Reading Royals
- Icemen Rally from 3-0 Deficit to Claim 4-3 OT Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Francesco Arcuri Strikes in Overtime for Second Straight Wednesday Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Drops Final Game in Glens Falls 5-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Fall to Komets, 4-3 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Lose Lead and Then Lose in Overtime - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.