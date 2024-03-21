Icemen Rally from 3-0 Deficit to Claim 4-3 OT Win

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Garrett Van Wyhe scored the game-winning goal at 4:44 to complete a comeback victory for the Icemen over the Trois-Rivieres Lions Wednesday night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Icemen rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the game to earn a 4-3 overtime victory.

The Lions roared out of the gates in the contest, scoring three goals in the first 7:25 of play. Former Icemen forward Alex-Olivier Voyer scored the second and third goals of the game in a 1:33 span. The three-goal outburst signaled the end of the game for Icemen starter Matt Vernon in goal, as the Icemen, looking for a spark, brought in Joe Murdaca in a relief effort.

Trailing 3-0, the Icemen quickly got on the board at 8:58 of the opening frame when Dominick Mersch tipped and redirected a Luc Brown shot to put the score at 3-1.

Nearly three minutes later, the Icemen scored on the power play on a speedy play by Logan Cockerill, who raced into the zone and snapped a shot that clipped just below the crossbar and into the net to pull Jacksonville with one at 3-2.

After an explosive first period, neither team could find the back of the net in the second and the score remained 3-2. However, the Icemen turned up the heat in the third stanza, outshooting the Lions 12-1.

In the closing minute of regulation, Icemen captain Christopher Brown skated the puck quickly below right-wing faceoff circle and centered a pass to the low slot to Jerry D'Amigo. D'Amigo snapped a shot high over the shoulder of Lions netminder Strauss Mann to tie the game at three with 34 seconds remaining to force overtime.

In the extra session, the Icemen found some space on the ice as Christopher Brown sent the puck ahead to Ivan Chukarov on the right wing which set up a 2-on-1. Chukarov delivered a pass to the backside of the net and Garrett Van Wyhe buried it on the one-timer to seal the 4-3 overtime win for Jacksonville.

With the win, the Icemen now pull within three points of first place Greenville. The Icemen plays host to Greenville this Friday and Saturday at Vystar Aren for a key South Division clash. Game time for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.

