Komets Make Deadline Deal for Zack Andrusiak

March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets announced today that the team has acquired forward Zack Andrusiak, defenseman Stanislav Demin, and future considerations from the Florida Everblades for the rights to forward Matt Wedman. The Komets currently occupy the fourth seed in the Central Division playoff race with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Andrusiak, 25, played parts of the last three seasons with Cincinnati. The Cyclones traded the forward to Florida earlier in the day. The 5'11 lefty has played 263 ECHL games with Cincinnati, Orlando, and Idaho, tallying 230 points (103g, 127a). This season with Cincinnati, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan, native scored 31 goals and 31 assists in 57 games.

Demin, 23, skated 51 games this season with Allen and Florida, collecting two goals and 10 assists. The 6'2, 190lbs defenseman was a +13 with the Everblades.

Matt Wedman played 39 games with the Komets this season, scoring 14 goals and 21 assists. Wedman is currently on loan to Calgary of the AHL.

The Komets have also waived defenseman Taylor Brierley.

The Komets are on the road this weekend. The team will travel to Toledo on Friday before traveling to Wheeling on Saturday. The team returns home on Friday, March 29, versus Indy starting at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, March 30, versus Kalamazoo, starting at 7:30 p.m.

