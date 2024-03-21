Komets Make Deadline Deal for Zack Andrusiak
March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets announced today that the team has acquired forward Zack Andrusiak, defenseman Stanislav Demin, and future considerations from the Florida Everblades for the rights to forward Matt Wedman. The Komets currently occupy the fourth seed in the Central Division playoff race with 10 games remaining in the regular season.
Andrusiak, 25, played parts of the last three seasons with Cincinnati. The Cyclones traded the forward to Florida earlier in the day. The 5'11 lefty has played 263 ECHL games with Cincinnati, Orlando, and Idaho, tallying 230 points (103g, 127a). This season with Cincinnati, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan, native scored 31 goals and 31 assists in 57 games.
Demin, 23, skated 51 games this season with Allen and Florida, collecting two goals and 10 assists. The 6'2, 190lbs defenseman was a +13 with the Everblades.
Matt Wedman played 39 games with the Komets this season, scoring 14 goals and 21 assists. Wedman is currently on loan to Calgary of the AHL.
The Komets have also waived defenseman Taylor Brierley.
The Komets are on the road this weekend. The team will travel to Toledo on Friday before traveling to Wheeling on Saturday. The team returns home on Friday, March 29, versus Indy starting at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, March 30, versus Kalamazoo, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.
Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2024
- Zachary Massicotte Loaned to Orlando from Syracuse; Solar Bears Ink Forward T.J. Walsh - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Sign 6'5" Defenseman Tony Malinowski to SPC - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Reece Harsch from Jacksonville Icemen in Exchange for Lincoln Erne - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - March 21 - ECHL
- Icemen Acquire Guy & Erne at ECHL Trade Deadline - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Make Deadline Deal for Zack Andrusiak - Fort Wayne Komets
- Rapid City Inks Goaltender Propp from Wilfrid Laurier - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Complete Busy Trade Deadline - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Complete Futures Trade with Utah - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Arnaud Vachon - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Austin Albrecht Traded to Tulsa - Maine Mariners
- Oilers Acquire Albrecht from Maine, Shaun Miller from Cyclones - Tulsa Oilers
- Series Preview: March 22-24 at Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tickets for First Two Mavericks Playoff Games on Sale Now - Kansas City Mavericks
- Win $10,000 at the Royals "St.Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 23 - Reading Royals
- Icemen Rally from 3-0 Deficit to Claim 4-3 OT Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Francesco Arcuri Strikes in Overtime for Second Straight Wednesday Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Drops Final Game in Glens Falls 5-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Fall to Komets, 4-3 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Lose Lead and Then Lose in Overtime - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Make Deadline Deal for Zack Andrusiak
- Komets Play Critical Game Wednesday Versus Kzoo
- Komets Earn Two More Wins; the Team Hits the Road for Two More Divisional Games this Weekend
- Komets Edge Closer to Second Place: Three Crucial Home Games Next Weekend
- Komets Take Down Wheeling and Toledo; Trine University Report Card Night this Saturday