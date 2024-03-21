Nailers Complete Futures Trade with Utah

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the completion of one trade, which occurred prior to Thursday's ECHL Trade Deadline. Wheeling has dealt forward Jarrett Lee to the Utah Grizzlies a future considerations trade. The original part of the transaction saw the Nailers acquire Jordan Martel in exchange for Quinn Wichers.

Lee, 24, began his pro career with the Nailers just over a year ago, after concluding his college career at the University of St. Thomas. Jarrett appeared in 60 games over parts of two seasons with Wheeling, and recorded five goals, 18 assists, and 23 points. This season, the Hibbing, Minnesota native tallied all three of his goals and 11 of his 15 points against Central Division opponents. Lee enjoyed the most success against Toledo, as he notched five points in three contests, including back-to-back weeks with multi-point games, which were both victories for the Nailers.

Since the initial trade took place, Martel has 20 goals, 14 assists, and 34 points in 36 games with Wheeling (6 goals, 5 assists, 11 points in 16 games prior with Utah). Wichers has two goals, 13 assists, and 15 points in 41 games with the Grizzlies (scoreless in three games prior with the Nailers).

The Nailers will play three home games this weekend. Friday at 7:10 is Ladies Night, as Wheeling clashes with Kalamazoo. That will also be a Frosty Friday with $2 beers. Saturday at 7:10 is Wizards and Wands, when the Nailers look to cast a spell on Fort Wayne. The first 2,500 fans that night will receive a free wizard wand. There will also be a Sorting Hat station, acceptance letters to Wizarding School, specialty jerseys, Butter Beer, Quidditch, and fans can sit with their house. Finally, Sunday at 4:10 is a Screen Time Sunday against Cincinnati, in which one lucky fan will win a free TV courtesy of Walmart. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

