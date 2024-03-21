Cyclones Complete Busy Trade Deadline
March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud affiliate of the New York Rangers, have made a flurry of moves before Thursday's ECHL trade deadline. Notably, Cincinnati trades three-year Cyclone Zack Andrusiak to the Florida Everblades.
The Cyclones completed a blockbuster trade with the Everblades Thursday which sends leading goal scorer Zack Andrusiak and the reassignment rights of defensemen Zach Berzolla to Florida. Cincinnati receives forwards Kieran Craig, Jimmy Soper and Luke Santerno, along with three future considerations.
Kieran Craig just began his rookie campaign after two years at Carleton University and has five points (1g, 4a) in eight professional contests with Florida. 29-year-old Jimmy Soper spent the bulk of this season with the Rapid City Rush and has notched 24 points (7g, 17a) on the year. Luke Santerno has split time between Florida and Kansas City this year, recording 18 points (7g, 11a) through 53 games played.
In a separate move, Cincinnati has acquired forward Jarrett Lee of the Wheeling Nailers. Lee was traded to the Utah Grizzlies earlier today and then sent to Cincinnati to complete the futures deal involving Adam Berg from 2023. The 24-year-old Lee has scored 15 points (3g, 12a) this year with the Nailers in his second season with the club.
The Cyclones have also traded rookie forward Sean Miller to the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for future considerations.
