Rapid City Inks Goaltender Propp from Wilfrid Laurier

March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, the team has signed goaltender Christian Propp.

Propp, 24, comes from Wilfrid Laurier University where he helped the Golden Hawks to their first series win in the Queen's Cup Playoffs since 2010-11. He was a star for Laurier with an 11-13-0 record in 24 starts this season and a sterling .924 save percentage.

In all of OUA hockey (Canada), Propp ranked 5th in save percentage and 4th in minutes played. He made his professional debut on March 2 of this season with the Wheeling Nailers in his only pro outing to date.

In his collegiate career, Propp posted three straight seasons with a .905 save percentage or better, all of them coming with a sub-2.90 goals against average as well. In 2021-22, Propp was named to the USports All-Rookie Team and in 2022-23, he was tabbed as a Second-Team All-OUA West All-Star.

Prior to college, Propp was a four-year product of the OHL making stops in Barrie, North Bay, Soo, and Kingston. In 2015, he was selected 98th overall by the Barrie Colts in the OHL Priority Selection Draft. In the 2019 season, he was the bell-cow for North Bay, starting 51 games for a Battalion team that included former-Rush captain Scott Wray as an assistant coach.

Propp and the Rush face the Utah Grizzlies tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at The Monument. The Rush are trying to track down Utah for the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL Mountain Division.

