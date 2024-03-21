ECHL Transactions - March 21

March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 21, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Taylor Brierley, D

Idaho:

Jack Jensen, F

Newfoundland:

Alex Koopmeiners, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brendan Less, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jackson van de Leest, D loaned to Utica

Delete Andre Ghantous, F loaned to Utica

Allen:

Add James Hardie, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Cincinnati:

Delete Shaun Miller, F traded to Tulsa

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F traded to Florida

Florida:

Add Craig Needham, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Jimmy Soper, F traded to Cincinnati

Delete Kieran Craig, F traded to Cincinnati

Delete Luke Santerno, F traded to Cincinnati

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F traded to Fort Wayne

Delete Stanislav Demin, D traded to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matthew Wedman, F traded to Florida

Idaho:

Add Jack Jensen, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Lincoln Erne, D traded to Jacksonville

Iowa:

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Drew DeRidder, G loaned to Rochester

Jacksonville:

Delete Reece Harsch, D traded to Idaho

Kansas City:

Add David Noel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Albrecht, F traded to Tulsa

Newfoundland:

Add Alex Koopmeiners, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Brassard, D traded to Iowa

Orlando:

Add T.J. Walsh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Rapid City:

Add Christian Propp, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Reading:

Add Tony Malinowski, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Gratton, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jacques Bouquot, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Steven Leonard, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Toledo:

Add Cole Cameron, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Noah Prokop, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve

Delete Strauss Mann, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Matt Allen, F activated from reserve

Add Reggie Millette, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Kennedy, F placed on reserve

Delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Jarrett Lee, F traded to Cincinnati

Wheeling:

Delete Jarrett Lee, F traded to Utah

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.