ECHL Transactions - March 21
March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 21, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Taylor Brierley, D
Idaho:
Jack Jensen, F
Newfoundland:
Alex Koopmeiners, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brendan Less, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jackson van de Leest, D loaned to Utica
Delete Andre Ghantous, F loaned to Utica
Allen:
Add James Hardie, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Cincinnati:
Delete Shaun Miller, F traded to Tulsa
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F traded to Florida
Florida:
Add Craig Needham, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Jimmy Soper, F traded to Cincinnati
Delete Kieran Craig, F traded to Cincinnati
Delete Luke Santerno, F traded to Cincinnati
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F traded to Fort Wayne
Delete Stanislav Demin, D traded to Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne:
Delete Matthew Wedman, F traded to Florida
Idaho:
Add Jack Jensen, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Lincoln Erne, D traded to Jacksonville
Iowa:
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Drew DeRidder, G loaned to Rochester
Jacksonville:
Delete Reece Harsch, D traded to Idaho
Kansas City:
Add David Noel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Albrecht, F traded to Tulsa
Newfoundland:
Add Alex Koopmeiners, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Brassard, D traded to Iowa
Orlando:
Add T.J. Walsh, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Rapid City:
Add Christian Propp, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Reading:
Add Tony Malinowski, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Gratton, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jacques Bouquot, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Steven Leonard, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Toledo:
Add Cole Cameron, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Noah Prokop, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve
Delete Strauss Mann, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Matt Allen, F activated from reserve
Add Reggie Millette, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Kennedy, F placed on reserve
Delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Jarrett Lee, F traded to Cincinnati
Wheeling:
Delete Jarrett Lee, F traded to Utah
