Icemen Acquire Guy & Erne at ECHL Trade Deadline

March 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team made the following trade prior to Thursday's ECHL Trade Deadline:

The Icemen acquired the ECHL rights to forward Brayden Guy (pictured above) from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

The Icemen also acquired defenseman Lincoln Erne from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for defenseman Reece Harsch.

Guy, 23, is currently on loan to the AHL's Springfield Falcons, but Guy has Guys has totaled 40 points (20g, 20a) in 95 ECHL games split with the Royals and the Orlando Solar Bears. The 6-0, 194-pound winger has collected ten points (6g, 4a) in 33 games with Reading this season.

Erne, 25, recorded 17 points (3g, 14a) with 53 penlty minutes in 50 games played this season in stints with the Steelheads and Newfoundland Growlers. The 6-2, 200-pound defenseman played four collegiate seasons at Canisius College (AHA) from 2019-2023.

Harsch heads to Idaho after registering two points in eight games played with the Icemen this season, while also posting an additional five points in 23 appearances with the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The Icemen plays host to Greenville this Friday and Saturday at Vystar Aren for a key South Division clash. Game time for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.

Fans can catch the game broadcast on mixlr.com/jaxicemen and FloHockey.TV on the Universal Roof & Contracting Icemen Broadcast Network.

