Oilers Acquire Albrecht from Maine, Shaun Miller from Cyclones

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the acquisition of forward Austin Albrecht from the Maine Mariners and rookie forward Shaun Miller from the Cincinnati Cyclones, with future considerations going to both teams in return.

Albrecht, 27, has amassed 21 points (6G, 15A) in 44 games with the Mariners this season. The 6'0, 195 lbs. forward finished last season with Maine, posting 16 points (7G, 9A) in 25 games, including a goal against the Oilers in Portland on March 31, 2023. Albrecht ranks third in Mariners' PIM this season with 78 at the time of the deal.

Prior to his time with the Mariners, the Flemington, New Jersey native netted one goal in four games with the Indy Fuel during the 2023-24 season. Albrecht also spent time in the SPHL, totaling 26 points (6G, 20A) in 31 games split among Vermillion County and Fayetteville. The left-handed winger played his first full professional season overseas in 2021-22, starting with nine points (3G, 6A) in just eight games with Hochstadter EC in Germany before finishing the season with 14 points (3G, 11A) in 28 games with the Manchester Storm in the United Kingdom's top league.

The former Mariner played college hockey at UMass and American International college, recording 26 points (11G, 15A) in 61 NCAA games.

Albrecht spent time in both the USHL and NAHL. The entirety of the hard-working winger's NAHL career came with Wichita Falls, producing 83 points (35G, 48A), NAHL All-South Division Team and NAHL Robertson Cup All-Tournament team honors in 110 regular season games with the Wildcats. The 27-year-old added 16 points (8G, 8A) in 15 postseason contests.

A near point-per-game player in the USHL, Albrecht notched 45 points (10G, 35A) and 78 PIM in 57 games with both Sioux Falls and Muskegon.

Miller, 24, is in his rookie season after completing his collegiate career earlier this season. The 5'10, 190 lbs. forward has four assists and a plus-one rating in 15 games with the Cyclones this season.

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native spent four seasons with Dalhousie University, compiling 61 points (17G, 44A) and 130 PIM in 67 games with the Tigers.

Prior to playing Canadian college hockey, the right-handed forward spent time with three teams in the QMJHL, amassing 152 points (55G, 97A) in 248 games split among Blainville-Boisbriand, Cape Breton and Rouyn-Noranda, where he ended his Major Junior career. During his stops, Miller played with former Oilers Connor Bramwell, Nathan Larose and Vincent Marleau.

Miller has represented Team Nova Scotia at youth level and was a member of the 2022 Atlantic University Sport All-Star team.

