Royals Host Americans for Undie Sunday Game in Homestand Finale

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series with the Allen Americans today at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Today's game is the Undie Sunday promotional game. Bring newly packaged underwear to toss onto the ice after the Royals first goal. All clothing items will be collected and donated to charity. The game features a Captain Underpants coloring contest and a book collection giveaway.

Join us after the game for the first Post-Game Skate of the season with Royals players! Bring your skates to the arena and drop them off at the information desk located at the front entrance of the arena. Once you retrieve your skates following the conclusion of the game, you and your group will be directed down to the ice and join the players! Skate rentals will not be provided.

Enjoy food deals at the game including $1 hot dogs, popcorn and chips at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

The Royals speciality Christmas themed jerseys worn Friday night are still available! Replica jerseys can be purchased in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! Specialty game worn jerseys by Royals players are available in an auction running until 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11th. Get your bids in on the Christmas specialty game worn jerseys here!

Reading hoists a 12-6-1 on the season after falling to Allen in their previous game, 3-1, on Friday, December 9th at Santander Arena. Shane Sellar scored Reading's lone goal with his third power play goal of the season. Charlie Gerard and captain Garrett McFadden earned the assists on Reading's lone goal. The Royals have won five of their last six games and conclude their season long five-game homestand today.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 5-1-1 against Allen with all of their previous five matchups ahead of the series opener on Wednesday coming in the 2018-19 season. Friday was the first regulation loss suffered by the Royals to the Americans through their seven total meetings all-time.

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .658 win percentage. Reading has four games less played compared to Newfoundland and Worcester who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Newfoundland takes ahold of first place in the divisional standings from Worcester who sits in second place. The Growlers are on a four-game win streak and hoist a 17-5-1-0 record and .761 win percentage. The Railers have dropped four-straight games to fall to 16-6-1-0 (.717 win percentage). Behind Reading, Trois-Rivières and Maine rank fourth and fifth respectively in the standings while Adirondack holds sixth place with a .368 win percentage. Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 3-18-1-0 record.

Allen improved to 6-12-1-0 record and snapped a seven game losing streak in their previous win over Reading. The Americans were swept in their previous road series against Idaho (Dec. 2nd - 4th). Forwards Hank Crone (25) and Jack Combs (23) rank first and second on the team in points respectively. Crone and Combs have each earned points in the opening two-games of the series, combining for seven total points.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in game two of the series against Allen:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a four-game point streak (2 G, 5 A)

Forward Shane Sellar is on a three-game point streak (3 G, 1 A)

Milestones:

Forward Evan Barratt surpassed 100 penalty minutes in his porfessional career (101).

Defenseman Garrett McFadden laces up for his 50th professional career game today.

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is among the top five skaters in the league in points, tied for the league in goals (13) as well as points among all rookies (25).

Forward Trey Bradley is tied for 15th in the league in points (21).

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in penalty minutes (50), tied for first in fighting majors (4).

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

