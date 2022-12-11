Grasso Scores Twice in 3-2 Loss to Admirals

December 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







NORFOLK - Despite two more goals from Patrick Grasso, the Adirondack Thunder were defeated by the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday afternoon, 3-2, in front of 1,937 fans at Norfolk Scope Arena.

Grasso opened the scoring to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead on the power play. Sebastian Vidmar's shot from the right circle was stopped by goaltender Tomas Vomacka. Grasso drove the net and slid the rebound in for his 13th of the year. Vidmar and Shane Harper collected the assists and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Norfolk scored just 2:56 into the second period to tie the game at one. Elijah Vilio put in his first of the year with assists from Cody Milan and Tag Bertuzzi and the game was tied 1-1.

Grasso scored his second goal of the game and sixth goal of the week to put the Thunder back on top 2-1. Xavier Parent played a backhand pass from the left corner to Grasso, and he beat Vomacka at 7:30 of the second. Yanick Turcotte was awarded the second assist.

The Admirals again tied the game as Brett Van Os sent a wrist shot by goaltender Jake Theut with 7:36 left in the second. The goal was Van Os' third of the year with the assist going to Todd Burgess and the game was tied 2-2 after two periods.

Tag Bertuzzi scored the eventual game-winning goal with 7:23 left in regulation to seal a 3-2 win for the Admirals.

