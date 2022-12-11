Indy Falls to Toledo 4-1

TOLEDO- The Fuel made the trip to Toledo for a Saturday night matchup against the fifth place Walleye, where they ultimately fell 4-1 in regulation with one goal by Cam Hillis for the Fuel and all four goals for the Walleye scored on the power play.

The first half of the first period went by quickly with no goals or penalties for either team. After twelve minutes, Toledo's Brett Boeing was called for tripping but Indy was unable to capitalize on the advantage. The Fuel took two penalties and ultimately gave up a power play goal to Kirill Tyutyayev with three minutes to go in the period.

The second period saw two power play goals from Toledo, one by John Albert and the other by Tyutyayev, his second of the game. The Fuel caught up in shots on goal towards the end of the period but were still outshot 27-23 through the first two frames.

The third period began with a five minute major penalty for the Fuel's Kale Howarth and as a result, the Walleye scored their fourth of the game courtesy of Joseph Nardi.

After a handful of fights and penalties handed out, Cam Hillis scored the Fuel's first goal of the game, breaking the shutout. This was the Fuel's eighth shorthanded goal of the season.

The Fuel had a few more chances but ran out of time in regulation and ultimately fell to Toledo 5-4.

Indy hosts the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, December 14 where they hope to bounce back and remain in first place in the Central Division.

