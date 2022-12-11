Americans Look for Series Win

Allen Americans defensemen Kris Myllari (left) and Colton Saucerman (right) battle the Reading Royals

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defensemen Kris Myllari (left) and Colton Saucerman (right) battle the Reading Royals

Reading PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrap up a three-game series this afternoon against the Reading Royals at 2:00 pm CST from Santander Arena in Reading PA. The Americans split the first two games of the series losing on Wednesday night 5-2 and winning on Friday night 3-1. The victory on Friday night was the Americans first win in Reading in five tries.

Streak Over: The Allen Americans ended their season-high seven game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Reading Royals on Friday night in Pennsylvania. After giving up the first goal to Reading's Shane Seller at the 8:42 mark of the first period, the Americans went on to score the next three goals to get the win. Hank Crone, Liam Finlay, and Jack Combs all scored for the Americans.

Chad Butcher notches point in his return: Chad Butcher made his return to the Americans lineup on Friday night. Butcher, who is back for his fourth stint with Allen, had the primary assist on Hank Crone's 11th goal of the year. Butcher started the season in Belfast playing in 11 games for the Giants of the EIHL. In those 11 games he had three points with 12 penalty minutes.

Mandolese impressive debut: Ottawa Senators prospect Kevin Mandolese made his first Americans start on Friday night and was sparkling, stopping 32 of 33 Royals shots to earn his first ECHL victory of the season. Mandolese was voted the game's first star. With the win he has a 0.970 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average. In seven games with Belleville (AHL) this season he had 3.87 goals against average and a 2-4-1 record.

Crone ties Newton for top spot in Rookie Scoring: Hank Crone's goal and assist on Friday night moved him into a tie for the Rookie Scoring lead alongside Reading's Max Newton with 25 points each. Newton was held without a point in Friday night's loss to the Americans.

Crone Extends Point Streak: With his goal and assist on Friday night Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high seven games. His seven-game streak is now a team- high for the season.

Comparing Allen and Reading

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-5-1-0

Away: 4-7-0-0

Overall: 6-12-1-0

Last 10: 2-8-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (12) Jack Combs

Assists: (14) Hank Crone

Points: (25) Hank Crone

+/-: (+4) Liam Finlay

PIM: (52) Jackson Leppard

Reading Royals:

Home: 7-3-0-0

Away: 5-3-1-0

Overall: 12-6-1-0

Last 10: 8-2-0

Reading Royals Leaders:

Goals: (13) Max Newton

Assists: (13) Trey Bradley

Points: (25) Max Newton

+/-: (+9) Jacob Gaucher

PIM: (50) Colin Felix

