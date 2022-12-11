Admirals Name Joel Rumpel New Assistant Coach

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Sunday that Joel Rumpel has been named the team's new assistant coach.

"Today is an exciting day for the Admirals organization as we welcome Joel to our coaching staff," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "Joel is going to be a solidifying addition to our goaltenders and defensive core. His background and pedigree will inject a calmness and presence that fits our tradition and new culture."

The Swift Current, SK native recently completed his playing career which spanned seven seasons as a goaltender. Rumpel played seven games in the American Hockey League with San Jose and Iowa. He played in 91 career ECHL games with Allen, Cincinnati, Wichita, Utah, and Kansas City. He signed with the Admirals in 2019-20 but would play with Stjernen in Norway that season. Rumpel finished his career in the ECHL with a 49-28-9 record and a 2.92 goals against average (GAA).

Rumpel won a Kelly Cup championship in 2014-15 and 2015-16 with the Allen Americans. Before his professional career, he played four years at the University of Wisconsin, suiting up in 115 games with the Badgers going 53-50-11 and a 2.51 GAA. He was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2013-14 going 21-6-1 in goal.

"This organization has a very proud history and I'm so excited to be a part of it," said Rumpel. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Jeff and the hockey operations staff. I love the direction this team is heading and I can't wait to get behind the bench."

Rumpel will be on the bench for his first game as the Admirals' assistant coach today when they take on the Adirondack Thunder at 3:05 p.m.

