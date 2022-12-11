Royals Toss Undies in Series Finale Victory over Allen, 3-2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Allen Americans, 3-2, Sunday, December 11th at Santander Arena. The Royals improved to 13-6-1 with their sixth win over their last seven games. Pat Nagle backstopped the series win with 24 saves on 26 shots faced (5-3-0). Americans goalie Kevin Mandolese saved 22 of 24 shots through two periods before Logan Flodell stepped in goal for Allen for the third period. Flodell suffered the loss in relief with 13 saves on 14 shots faced (1-6-0).

A goaltending clinic was put on display in both teams' nets as Nagle and Mandolese combined for 32 saves before Dominic Cormier broke the scoreless tie 9:15 into the second period for the Royals. Cormier's third goal of the season initiated the packaged underwear toss onto the ice for the second annual Undie Sunday game. The effort by the Royals sends all collected clothing items to charity. Cormier has both Undie Sunday game goals after earning the goal last season, as well.

Cormier's goal ignited both offenses as the Royals and Amercians each scored a goal within a minute. Charlie Gerard netted an insurance goal 28 seconds after Cormier's goal for his fifth goal of the season. Reading's two-goal lead lasted 29 seconds for the as Aidan Brown put Allen on the board with his first point of the series.

Reading took back their two-goal lead less than three minutes into the third period on Jordan Timmons first goal as a Royal. With the puck on his backhand, Adrien Beraldo skated behind Allen's net and centered the puck for Timmons positioned to put a one-timer past Flodell's glove and into the back of Allen's net. The insurance goal was Timmons second goal of his professional career in his second game with Reading.

Royals vs. Americans Post-Game 12/11/22 | James Henry & Dominic Cormier

The Royals outshot the Americans 14-6 in the final period of play. Despite the low shot total in the period, Allen did not go down in the series finale quietly. Rookie Lord-Anthony Grissom scored his first goal of his professional career to cut Reading's lead to one with 12:07 remaining in regulation.

Nagle and the Royals withstood the final four shots from Allen's late comeback effort and edged out a one-goal win for the sixth time this season (6-1-1). The Royals remain undefeated in regulation when leading after two periods (10-0-1) and improve to a record of 4-1 against the Americans all-time at Santander Arena.

The Royals take on the Trois-Rivières Lions in a two-game series beginning on Friday, Dec. 16th at 7:00 p.m. at the Colisée de Trois-Rivières. The road series concludes on Saturday, Dec. 17th at 3:00 p.m. before the Royals return home on Wednesday, Dec. 21st to host the Maine Mariners at 7:00 p.m.

