Admirals Win Hard-Fought Battle over Adirondack, Winners in Two Straight

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to claim their first series victory of the season.

GAME STORY

The Thunder wasted little time getting ahead in the game drawing a penalty just two minutes in. Utilizing the power play, Patrick Grasso found the back of the net for Adirondack, giving them a one-goal advantage with 17:39 to play in the frame. The game remained scoreless for the next 20 minutes until Cody Milan found Elijah Vilio who buried a slapshot past the glove side of Jake Theut to even the contest at one apiece. Norfolk conceded another goal to Grasso, who garnered his fifth of the weekend with 12:30 remaining in the second period. Brett Van Os was able to get the tying goal with 7:36 left in the period. With time winding down in the game, Van Os came up clutch again sending a pass into the slot to Todd Burgess who redirected the pass to Tag Bertuzzi and found the back of the net to give Norfolk the lead. Bertuzzi has a team-leading eight goals on the season.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Tag Bertuzzi - Amassing two points tonight along with the game-winning goal, Bertuzzi scored in the previous two games this weekend and has goals in five of his last seven games

Tomas Vomacka - With 33 saves on 35 attempts, Vomacka was a force to be reckoned with between the posts tonight getting his first win as an Admiral

Brett Van Os - Collecting two points tonight as well, Van Os had himself a game and has been a key part of the success to the offense as of late.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Tomas Vomacka- 33/35, two goals allowed

2. Tag Bertuzzi- Two points (1g, 1a)

3. Brett Van Os- Two Points (1g, 1a)

LOOKING AHEAD

With their first series victory of the year, Norfolk is back in action this coming week as they host Toledo in a three-game set. The Admirals and Walleye face off Wednesday at 7:05 pm.

