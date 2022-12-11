Steelheads Complete Sweep in Worcester with 5-3 Sunday Victory

WORCESTER, MA - The Idaho Steelheads (17-3-0-1, 35pts) took down the Worcester Railers (16-6-1-0, 33pts) by a final score of 5-3 Sunday afternoon in front of 2,506 fans at the DCU Center. The Steelheads will host the Rapid City Rush next Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho outshot Worcester 11-4 in the first period but there was no score. Nolan Vesey gave the Railers a 1-0 lead early in the second period but a pair of goals from Jordan Kawaguchi and Zane Franklin put the Steelheads on top 2-1. Idaho took the lead into the locker room after 40 minutes of play after outshooting Worcester 18-6. The third period saw five goals with three in favor of the Steelheads. Adam Scheel made 20 saves on 23 shots for the win while Ken Appleby made 34 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 2nd, 2:13 | 1-0 WOR GOAL: Nolan Vesey led a two on one down the ice and from inside the right circle was able to beat Scheel with a low wrist shot far side.

- 2nd, 7:22 | 1-1 IDH GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi crossed the offensive blue line one on two. From the high slot he ripped a wrist shot beating Appleby bar down.

- 2nd, 10:21 | 2-1 IDH PP GOAL: From the top of the blue line Dawson Barteaux fed Zane Franklin just outside the left dot. Franklin sent a wrist shot towards the cage which snuck past the near arm of Appleby.

- 3rd, 2:38 | 2-2 WOR GOAL: Reece Newkirk alone at the top of the crease beat Adam Scheel off the right shoulder.

- 3rd, 7:46 | 3-2 IDH PP GOAL: Matt Register from the left point fired a wrist shot over the glove of Appleby.

- 3rd, 8:58 | 3-3 WOR GOAL: At the near side of the crease Nolan Vesey was denied by the paddle of Scheel but Vesey followed up the rebound and hammered it home.

- 3rd, 8:58 | 4-3 IDH GOAL: Owen Headrick inside the right circle cut to the top of the crease and beat Appleby with a back hand shot through his right arm.

- 3rd, 19:16 | 5-3 IDH EN GOAL: Jade Miller in the high slot fired into the empty net.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Owen Headrick

2) Nolan Vesey

3) Jordan Kawaguchi

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 2-for-2 on power-play while Worcester was 0-for-2. The Steelheads have recorded multi power-play goal games in two straight and four of the last six.

- Steelheads outshot the Railers 39-23.

- Jade Miller, Matt Register, and Jordan Kawaguchi each tallied a goal and an assist.

- Cody Haiskanen (IR), Justin Misiak (DNP), and Janis Svanenbergs (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

