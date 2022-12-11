Americans Fall to Reading 3-2

Reading PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped a 3-2 game to the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania in front of an announced crowd of 2,317 at Santander Arena.

The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period scoring both goals 28-seconds apart. The Americans answered 29-seconds later as Aidan Brown followed up on a rebound in front of the Royals net and poked home his eighth of the season to cut the lead in half.

The teams traded goals in the third period. Jordan Timmons scored his first of the season to give Reading their two-goal lead back 3-1, at the 2:37 mark of the final frame. Lord-Anthony Grissom made it a one-goal lead again taking a backhanded pass from Jackson Leppard and firing a shot top shelf to the glove side of the Reading net to make it 3-2. The first goal and point in an Americans sweater for Grissom.

The Royals outshot the Americans 32-24 for the game. Neither team was able to capitalize on the power play. Reading was 0-for-3, while the Americans went 0-for-2. With the loss, the Americans dropped to 6-13-1. Allen returns home next weekend for back-to-back games against the Wichita Thunder on Friday and Saturday.

Before the game, the Americans made a couple of roster transactions. Allen waived defenseman Ryan Romeo and activated forward Justin Young who served his one-game suspension today.

Three Stars:

1. REA - D. Cormier

2. REA - C. Gerard

3. REA - J. Timmons

