ECHL Transactions - December 11
December 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 11, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Ryan Romeo, D
Jacksonville:
Carson Denomie, F
Worcester:
Derek Osik, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan DaSilva, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Justin Young, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve
Delete Luke Peressini, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Matt Cairns, D loaned to Milwaukee
Iowa:
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Jacksonville:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Hartford
Norfolk:
Add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Sellar, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Tory McLean, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dallas Comeau, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Marshall Moise, F placed on reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Martin Has, D recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Eemil Viro, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve
