ECHL Transactions - December 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 11, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Ryan Romeo, D

Jacksonville:

Carson Denomie, F

Worcester:

Derek Osik, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan DaSilva, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Justin Young, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Logan Flodell, G activated from reserve

Delete Luke Peressini, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Matt Cairns, D loaned to Milwaukee

Iowa:

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Jacksonville:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Hartford

Norfolk:

Add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Sellar, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Tory McLean, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dallas Comeau, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Marshall Moise, F placed on reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Martin Has, D recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Eemil Viro, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from December 11, 2022

