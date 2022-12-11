Martin Haš Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Martin Haš has been recalled by Hershey.

Haš, 21, signed an AHL deal with the Bears this past offseason and was assigned to South Carolina before the start of the season. The defenseman has appeared in 14 games with the Stingrays during his rookie campaign, tallying three points on one goal and two assists. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound blueliner was drafted by Washington in the fifth round, 153rd overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Praha, CZE was a part of the Shawinigan Cataractes 2022 QMJHL Championship, accumulating 20 points on eight goals and 12 assists in 57 games. Haš also suited up for 21 games in the OHL with the North Bay Battalion and Guelph Storm where he assisted on six goals. Additionally, the blueliner has international experience with the Czech National Team, recording eight points on two goals and six assists in 21 games across four World Junior Championships.

The Stingrays return to action this Wednesday, December 14th, as the team heads to Atlanta for a single matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

