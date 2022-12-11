Bednard Shines in Return to Greenville, Rabbits Win Teddy Bear Toss Game 3-1

December 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Ryan Bednard stopped 43 South Carolina Stingrays shots, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits topped their in-state rivals 3-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night.

Greenville opened the first period with early offensive pressure, before Justin Hamonic scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal at 15:20, his first of the season, to bring the storm of stuffed animals onto the ice.

In the second, the Swamp Rabbits and the Stingrays traded power-play opportunities with neither team finding its way onto the scoresheet from the man-advantage. South Carolina leveled the game at the 16:43 mark, as Kevin O'Neil tucked in his ninth of the season.

The Swamp Rabbits regained the advantage just 1:09 into the third, as Brannon McManus rifled his third goal of the season into the net, a power-play goal, for the 2-1 lead. The 3-1 victory was solidified at 19:00, as Ethan Somoza walked in the empty-net goal for Greenville's 10th win of the season.

Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard, who returned to Greenville for the first time since the 2020-21 season in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers, stopped 43 of 44 Stingrays shots.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 10-6-5-0 while the Stingrays fall to 12-5-1-1.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at Bon Secours Wellness on Wednesday night, December 14, for a midweek meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.