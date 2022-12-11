Gladiators Bust Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (13-6-1-0) got two goals from Colin Theisen to defeat the Savannah Ghost Pirates (9-8-3-0) by a score of 3-1, extending their win streak to four games on Sunday evening at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

First Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - 1 goal

Second Star: Darian Skeoch (SAV) - 1 goal

Third Star: Jordan Papirny (SAV) - 35 saves

Atlanta opened the scoring in the first period to make it 1-0 (14:09). Liam Kirk burst into the Savannah zone on a partial breakaway and managed to get a shot off. Ghost Pirates goaltender Jordan Papirny made the initial save; however Colin Theisen was able to knock the puck home for the lead.

Savannah found an equalizer early in the third period (18:38). Darian Skeoch fired a shot with eyes from the faceoff dot that found twine to make it 1-1.

The Gladiators did not wait long to respond as they regained their lead just two minutes later on the power play courtesy of Eric Neiley (16:39). Derek Topatigh sent a shot on net and Neiley was able to bang home the rebound from in front to make it 2-1. Neiley remained red hot as his goal marked his eighth point in four games.

Atlanta sealed the victory in the final minute of the game as Colin Theisen sent the puck into an empty net making it 3-1 (00:58).

Tyler Parks made 29 saves on 30 shots in the win for Atlanta, Jordan Papirny turned aside 35 shots in the loss for Savannah.

