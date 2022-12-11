Gladiators Bust Ghost Pirates
December 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (13-6-1-0) got two goals from Colin Theisen to defeat the Savannah Ghost Pirates (9-8-3-0) by a score of 3-1, extending their win streak to four games on Sunday evening at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
First Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - 1 goal
Second Star: Darian Skeoch (SAV) - 1 goal
Third Star: Jordan Papirny (SAV) - 35 saves
Atlanta opened the scoring in the first period to make it 1-0 (14:09). Liam Kirk burst into the Savannah zone on a partial breakaway and managed to get a shot off. Ghost Pirates goaltender Jordan Papirny made the initial save; however Colin Theisen was able to knock the puck home for the lead.
Savannah found an equalizer early in the third period (18:38). Darian Skeoch fired a shot with eyes from the faceoff dot that found twine to make it 1-1.
The Gladiators did not wait long to respond as they regained their lead just two minutes later on the power play courtesy of Eric Neiley (16:39). Derek Topatigh sent a shot on net and Neiley was able to bang home the rebound from in front to make it 2-1. Neiley remained red hot as his goal marked his eighth point in four games.
Atlanta sealed the victory in the final minute of the game as Colin Theisen sent the puck into an empty net making it 3-1 (00:58).
Tyler Parks made 29 saves on 30 shots in the win for Atlanta, Jordan Papirny turned aside 35 shots in the loss for Savannah.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 11, 2022
- Sturtz Posts Late Back-To-Back Goals to Give Toledo a Point in Overtime Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Toss Undies in Series Finale Victory over Allen, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Worcester Drops Weekend Finale 5-3 to Steelheads - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Fall to Reading 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Admirals Win Hard-Fought Battle over Adirondack, Winners in Two Straight - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Bust Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Complete Sweep in Worcester with 5-3 Sunday Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Grasso Scores Twice in 3-2 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Nappier Earns First Wheeling Shutout in Kalamazoo - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - December 11 - ECHL
- Admirals Name Joel Rumpel New Assistant Coach - Norfolk Admirals
- Martin Haš Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Make Way to Savannah for First Time Ever - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Look for Series Win - Allen Americans
- Royals Host Americans for Undie Sunday Game in Homestand Finale - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Best Railers 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush Winning Streak Ends with 4-1 Loss to Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Indy Falls to Toledo 4-1 - Indy Fuel
- Ibragimov, Preston Score Twice in Win vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Bednard Shines in Return to Greenville, Rabbits Win Teddy Bear Toss Game 3-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.