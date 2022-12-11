Glads Make Way to Savannah for First Time Ever

Savannah, Ga. - The Gladiators close out the weekend on the road against the Ghost Pirates in the first-ever matchup between the two teams at Enmarket Arena. This afternoon is Atlanta's third game in as many days following two wins against the Orlando Solar Bears. Today is also the fifth meeting between the Glads and Ghost Pirates this season. Each side has won twice through the previous four engagements.

Scouting the Ghost Pirates

Savannah has been hit by their first round of AHL call-ups and have had forwards Pat Guay (8G-12A) and Daniel D'Amato (4G-10A) pulled up to AAA. The Ghost Pirates still feature a bevy of skilled forwards including Vincent Marleau who leads the team's active skaters with 17 points (7G-10A). Savannah has lost four of their last four games but did score eight goals against Florida back on Thursday.

Neiley Climbing All-Time Lists

Eric Neiley is three goals away from passing Jeff Campbell for second place in all-time Gladiators goals. In his fifth year with the Glads, Neiley has compiled 88 goals with the team, including 10 this season. Campbell racked up 90 goals in four seasons with the franchise, and nine-year Gladiator and current assistant coach Derek Nesbitt sits in a distant first place with 166 Gladiators tallies.

Comeback Kids

The Gladiators have now worked past deficits in their last two games and four games this season in total. Last night, Atlanta trailed by two goals at two different junctures, but three goals in the second period catapulted Atlanta ahead. Head Coach Jeff Pyle's Gladiators manufactured 19 comeback wins last season.

'The Captains Line'

Eric Neiley, Mike Pelech, and Cody Sylvester, Atlanta's three alternate captains, form one of the most productive lines in the South Division. The three have combined for 50 points (22G-28A) which makes up 30.0% of Atlanta's total offense this season. All three picked up a point on Neiley's first-period goal last night against Orlando. Sylvester (8G-9A) and Neiley (10G-7A) are tied for the team lead, and Pelech lists third with 16 points (4G-12A). All three operate on the Glads' top power-play unit as well.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:00 PM

WHERE: Enmarket Arena - Savannah, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators @ Savannah Ghost Pirates

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

