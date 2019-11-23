Royals, Growlers Square off on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (11-4-2-0, 24 pts., 1st North) have tied a season-long, four-game winning streak and seek their eighth straight home victory vs. the Newfoundland Growlers (10-6-2-0, 20 pts., T-2nd North) Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The Royals won the front end of the three-game home weekend, downing Newfoundland, 5-3, Friday with goals from five skaters. Reading is 3-1-1-0 vs. Newfoundland this season and has won back-to-back games against the Growlers.

Over the last six games (5-0-1-0), Reading has outscored opponents, 22-16 and won all three home games. The current seven-game home winning streak at Santander Arena spans to Oct. 20, the second game of the season in downtown Reading. The lone loss on Penn Street came in the home opener vs. Maine. The Royals have outscored foes, 29-22, in home games.

Newfoundland had a five-game winning streak snapped Friday despite goals from Zach O'Brien, Justin Brazeau and Marcus Power.

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (11)

Assists: Cuddemi (12)

Points: Cuddemi (23)

PIM: Low (28)

+/-: Gaudreau (12)

Growlers leaders

Goals: Pooley (10)

Assists: Conrad/Duszak (13)

Points: Luchuk (18)

PIM: Melindy (36)

+/-: M. Bradley/Pooley (+8)

Season Series: REA, 3-1-1-0

The Royals have registered at least one point against the Growlers in six of the last seven games between the clubs dating back to last season (4-1-1-1) and Reading is 2-0-0-0 vs. Newfoundland at home in 2019-20.

The winning team has scored at least three goals in each series game and the clubs have combined for 43 tallies in four contests (REA, 21 GF).

Six Royals - Frank DiChiara, Ralph Cuddemi, Garrett Mitchell, Pascal Laberge, Trevor Yates and Matthew Gaudreau - have multiple goals against the Growlers. DiChiara (3g) leads the team with eight points in the series. Gaudreau, now recalled to AHL Stockton, generated his second career multi-goal game Oct. 31 vs. Newfoundland.

In cage, Kirill Ustimenko (1-0-1-0, 3 GP) has allowed eight goals to the Growlers (3.36 GAA, .899 sv.%). Felix SandstrÃ¶m is 2-1-0-0 vs. Newfoundland (5.25 GAA, .839 sv.%).

Rookie Maksim Zhukov is the only active Growlers netminder to see time this season vs. Reading; he is 1-3-0-0 (18 GA, 4.64 GAA, .811 sv.%).

Rookies stepping up

Over the current four-game winning streak, the Royals have seen contributions from multiple first-year talents, namely Kirill Ustimenko, Max Willman and Corey Mackin. Willman scored the goal that put the Royals ahead for good Friday, sniping a top-shelf strike late in the first to give Reading a 3-2 advantage. He has two goals and three points this season in five games.

Corey Mackin also scored in the first period and is on a career-long six-game point streak. He has scored in three straight games, the best stretch of his career.

Kirill Ustimenko improved to 6-1-1-0 in his last eight outings. The Royals are 9-1-1-0 since falling at Wheeling Oct. 26.

Four games left on homestand

A Royals Win Would...

Provide Reading a season-long, five-game winning streak...Establish the best home winning streak in the Kirk MacDonald era (8 straight home wins)...Be the eighth ever vs. Newfoundland (REA: 7-5-2-2 all time vs. Growlers).

Beef returns

The Anaheim Ducks reassigned former Royals netminder Angus Redmond from San Diego (AHL) to Newfoundland Nov. 4. Redmond started the season with Allen and was reassigned to San Diego in October. He did not play in any games with the Americans.

In 2018-19, Redmond played in seven games with the Royals and went 1-3-0-3 with a 3.37 goals against average and .897 save percentage (20 GA). He went on to complete the season with South Carolina and Jacksonville, overall combining for an 8-9-3-3 mark (3.17 GAA, .903 sv.%).

Redmond's last game with Reading was one year ago today; he allowed eight goals to Adirondack. The next game, netminder Nick Niedert started in place of the injured Redmond and Niedert made a career-high 38 saves (1 GA) to upset the Thunder, 2-1.

