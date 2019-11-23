ECHL Transactions - November 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 23, 2019:

Allen:

Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve

Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Sheehy, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Boka, D recalled by Iowa

Add Ben Owen, D signed contract, added to active roster [11/22]

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve [11/22]

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Tonge, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/22]

Indy:

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Youds, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve

Add Zach Urban, D signed contract, added to active roster [11/22]

Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve [11/22]

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Galt, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mitch Hults, F recalled by Stockton

Norfolk:

Add Charlie O'Connor, F activated from reserve

Rapid City:

Add Merrick Madsen, G activated from reserve

Delete Richard Coyne, D placed on reserve

Delete Ivan Prosvetov, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Delete Ryker Killins, D recalled by Tucson

Reading:

Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve

Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Wichita:

Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve

Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve

