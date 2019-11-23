ECHL Transactions - November 23
November 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 23, 2019:
Allen:
Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve
Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Sheehy, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Boka, D recalled by Iowa
Add Ben Owen, D signed contract, added to active roster [11/22]
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve [11/22]
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Tonge, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/22]
Indy:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Youds, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve
Add Zach Urban, D signed contract, added to active roster [11/22]
Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve [11/22]
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Galt, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mitch Hults, F recalled by Stockton
Norfolk:
Add Charlie O'Connor, F activated from reserve
Rapid City:
Add Merrick Madsen, G activated from reserve
Delete Richard Coyne, D placed on reserve
Delete Ivan Prosvetov, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Delete Ryker Killins, D recalled by Tucson
Reading:
Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve
Delete Steven Swavely, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Wichita:
Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve
Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve
Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve
