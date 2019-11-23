Mavs Earn Hard Fought Road Point at Idaho, Lose 3-2 in OT

BOISE, Id. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated in overtime by the Idaho Steelheads Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena. Rookie forward Bryan Lemos assisted on two goals and goaltender Nick Schneider made 31 saves on the evening. The Mavericks dropped both games of the Friday-Saturday weekend set and head to Wichita next weekend with a 0-1-1-0 record on their current four-game road trip.

First Period

-Spencer Naas (3) opened the scoring 4:19 into the game.

-Darian Dziurzynski (6) tied the game on a power play goal late in the first period at the 18:35 mark of the first. Bryan Lemos and Michael Parks assisted on the goal.

-Idaho outshot Kansas City 8-6 in the period.

Second Period

-Mavs defenseman Kevin McKernan gave KC a 2-1 lead 52 seconds into the second period. Lemos picked up his second assist of the game and Rocco Carzo picked up the additional assist.

-Idaho tied the game on a power play goal from Colton Saucerman (4).

-Idaho outshot Kansas City 11-6 in the period.

Third Period/Overtime

-Neither team netted a goal in the third period as Idaho outshot KC 14-9 in the final period of regulation.

-Will Merchant won the game for Idaho 1:28 into overtime. Tanner Jago and A.J. White assisted on the goal.

Notes & Streaks

-Bryan Lemos recorded his first career multi-assist game of his pro career and his first multipoint game since scoring two goals and registering an assist on 11/16 against Rapid City.

-Mavs goaltender Nick Schneider finished the night with 31 saves on 34 shots.

-The game was aired live on KCWE. The next televised broadcast is December 7th against the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Mavericks now travel to Wichita on Thanksgiving weekend for two games against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Mavs return home to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a Friday night contest against the Thunder on December 6. Kansas City then welcomes the Fort Wayne Komets on December 7 for Marvel Super Hero Night and annual Teddy Bear Toss. For ticket info, visit ticketmaster.com.

