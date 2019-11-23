Game Notes: vs Tulsa

November 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

THIS SEASON

Tulsa: 19gp, 7-10-2-0, 16pts (5th Mountain)

Last Game - 11/22 @ Rapid City (4-3 OTL)

Rush: 18gp, 11-5-2-0, 24pts (T-2nd ECHL)

Last Game - 11/22 vs Tulsa (4-3 W/OT)

HEAD TO HEAD - 7 of 12 Games Played

Tulsa: 1-5-1-0 (3pts)

Power Play: 10% (3/30)

Penalty Kill: 75% (30/40)

Leading Scorer(s): D. Moynihan/Piccinich (6pts Each)

Rush: 6-1-0-0 (12pts)

Power Play: 25% (10/40)

Penalty Kill: 90% (27/30)

Leading Scorer(s): Peter Quenneville (7gp, 6g-7ast-13pts)

NOTES

LUCKY NUMBER 7: After a sensational comeback last night against the Tulsa Oilers, the Rush maintain their status as the final undefeated team on home ice in the ECHL and have extended their home-winning streak to seven games. The streak of seven straight home victories is one shy of the team's franchise record of 8, set back in the 2011-12 CHL season from December 9th to January 7th.

COME BACK KIDS: For a third time this season, the Rush engineered a come-from-behind win on home ice with heroics late in the final period, with all three comebacks coming with a two-goal deficit. Cedric Montminy started the trend in the second home game of the season, completing the comeback with 1:17 left to force a shootout, which he eventually provided the game-winner for. After that, it was Giovanni Fiore that tied things late against Idaho with 2:01 left in regulation to force a shootout, which Tyler Coulter provided the winner for. Last night, Keeghan Howdeshell added his name to the list of late heroes with his tying goal with 46.2 seconds left in the game, setting Coulter up for the overtime win.

WE'RE OVER(TIME) IT: As mentioned above, Tyler Coulter provided the game-winner for the Rush with 2:04 gone by in overtime to keep the home winning streak alive. The overtime win serves as the first this season for the Rush, and improves the Rush to 1-2 in the seven minutes of 3-on-3 chaos. Last year, the Rush went to overtime or a shootout a franchise record 21 times, with 10 games finishing in overtime. The Rush went 5-5 in overtime last season.

OFFENSE, EN-GAGE: Rush rookie Gage Torrel has been playing confident hockey as of recently, especially against the Tulsa Oilers. Torrel struck on the power play in the second period last night to get the Rush on the board two nights in a row, and now has goals in three of the team's last four games.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Only one player carries a statistical streak into tonight's rematch with Tulsa:

Peter Quenneville - has goals and points in four straight games (4gp, 4g-4ast-8pts)

