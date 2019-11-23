Solar Bears Get Point in 2-1 OT Loss to Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Chris LeBlanc scored the lone goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (5-7-2-1), as the club picked up a point in its 2-1 overtime loss to the Utah Grizzlies (5-7-2-1) on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Orlando surrendered the opening goal to Utah's Eric Williams at 9:01 of the first period while the Grizzlies were on the power play. The goal brought an end to Orlando's season-high stretch of 11 consecutive games in which Orlando did not surrender a power-play goal (Oct. 25-Nov. 20).

LeBlanc tied the score for the Solar Bears at 17:38 of the first period when he backhanded a shot past Hunter Miska for his fourth of the season.

The Grizzlies won in sudden-death overtime when J.C. Brassard slipped the puck past Clint Windsor at 1:52 of the extra frame.

Windsor took the overtime loss for Orlando with 31 saves on 33 shots against; Miska earned the victory with 29 saves on 30 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) J.C. Brassard - UTA

2) Hunter Miska - UTA

3) Eric Williams - UTA

NOTABLES:

Orlando is 2-0-1-0 over its last three road games

Windsor has 31 or more shots in his last five consecutive outings; Windsor leads all Eastern Conference rookie netminders with a .925 save percentage

Kevin Lohan assisted on LeBlanc's goal, giving the defenseman a two-game assist streak (2a)

LeBlanc and Eric Drapluk led the Solar Bears with four shots on goal

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears complete their road trip against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 9:10 p.m. ET at Maverik Center. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

