Cyclones Outlast Fuel in Weekend Finale
November 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (12-5-1-0) collected a 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Forwards John Edwardh, Jesse Schultz, and Ben Johnson scored the goals for the Cyclones, who have now won seven of their last eight games.
Cincinnati found themselves with an early 1-0 lead, 8:29 into the opening period when forward Darik Angeli sent a pass from the slot to Edwardh in the right circle, and he snapped a shot in past Indy goaltender Charles Williams to put the 'Clones on top after 20 minutes.
After a scoreless second, Cincinnati received an insurance goal early in the third while on the power play when defenseman Justin Baudry sent a pass from the right circle to Schultz on the left side, and he wristed in a shot past Williams to extend Cincinnati's lead to 2-0.
The Cyclones tacked on a third at the 6:04 mark when Johnson saved the puck from exiting the zone and threw a turnaround shot from the center blueline on to Williams that beat him to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.
The Fuel started to turn the tide moments later when forward Spencer Watson scored on the power play to cut the Fuel deficit to 3-1. At the 12:28 mark, Indy managed to cut their deficit to a lone goal, 3-2, when defenseman Alex Brooks scored after Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got knocked into by a Fuel player. The goal was sent to video review where it was determined that a Cyclone pushed the Indy player into Luukkonen, and the goal stood.
The Fuel received a few more quality chances, however Luukkonen and the Cyclones defense held firm and preserved the 3-2 win. Cincinnati was outshot by Indy, 27-26, with Luukkonen steering aside 23 in the win. The Cyclones wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Kalamazoo Wings. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 23, 2019
- Walleye Hammer Wings on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Toledo Walleye
- Mavs Earn Hard Fought Road Point at Idaho, Lose 3-2 in OT - Kansas City Mavericks
- Safin Nets OT Winner on Marvel Super Hero Night - Wichita Thunder
- Joker-Clad Gladiators Get Last Laugh against JAX - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Score Three Second Period Goals, Sink Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- Low Scores Twice, Royals Fall Short in OT, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- McDonald Scores in Return as Short-Handed Wings Fall in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Outlast Fuel in Weekend Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- 'Blades Held off the Board in 3-0 Loss to South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Komets Edge Nailers in Overtime, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Earn 4-3 OT Victory in Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fuel Has Third Period Comeback Shut Down, Falling to Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Milner's 3rd Shutout Gives Rays Road Sweep in Florida - South Carolina Stingrays
- Second Period Dooms Mariners in Loss to Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Prosvetov and Killins Earn Call-Ups to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Grizzlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - November 23 - ECHL
- Florida Eyes Split with Stingrays on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Grizzlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Capsule: Allen vs. Wichita - Allen Americans
- Worcester Railers HC Adds Vinny Ciavarra as Manager of Corporate Partnerships - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Grind out 3-2 Victory over Blades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals, Growlers Square off on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Explode in the Third and Bury Thunder - Allen Americans
- Coulter's Winner Completes Comeback in OT Win over Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Get Point in 2-1 OT Loss to Grizzlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Defeat Komets, Earn 400th Regular Season Victory - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Lose to Rush 3-4 in Hard-Fought Overtime Battle - Tulsa Oilers
- Brassard Wins in OT for Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.