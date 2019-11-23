Cyclones Outlast Fuel in Weekend Finale

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (12-5-1-0) collected a 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Forwards John Edwardh, Jesse Schultz, and Ben Johnson scored the goals for the Cyclones, who have now won seven of their last eight games.

Cincinnati found themselves with an early 1-0 lead, 8:29 into the opening period when forward Darik Angeli sent a pass from the slot to Edwardh in the right circle, and he snapped a shot in past Indy goaltender Charles Williams to put the 'Clones on top after 20 minutes.

After a scoreless second, Cincinnati received an insurance goal early in the third while on the power play when defenseman Justin Baudry sent a pass from the right circle to Schultz on the left side, and he wristed in a shot past Williams to extend Cincinnati's lead to 2-0.

The Cyclones tacked on a third at the 6:04 mark when Johnson saved the puck from exiting the zone and threw a turnaround shot from the center blueline on to Williams that beat him to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.

The Fuel started to turn the tide moments later when forward Spencer Watson scored on the power play to cut the Fuel deficit to 3-1. At the 12:28 mark, Indy managed to cut their deficit to a lone goal, 3-2, when defenseman Alex Brooks scored after Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got knocked into by a Fuel player. The goal was sent to video review where it was determined that a Cyclone pushed the Indy player into Luukkonen, and the goal stood.

The Fuel received a few more quality chances, however Luukkonen and the Cyclones defense held firm and preserved the 3-2 win. Cincinnati was outshot by Indy, 27-26, with Luukkonen steering aside 23 in the win. The Cyclones wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Kalamazoo Wings. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

