Game Day Capsule: Allen vs. Wichita
November 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans right wing Gabriel Gagne eyes the Wichita Thunder goal
(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)
ALLEN
HOME: 9-2-0-0
AWAY: 3-1-1-0
OVERALL: 12-3-1-0
Last 10: 8-1-1-0
ALLEN TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Gabe Gagne, 8
Assists: Spencer Asuchak, 10
Points: Spencer Asuchak, Tyler Sheehy and Gabe Gagne, 15
+/-: Alex Guptill, +13
PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 24
WICHITA
HOME: 6-2-1-0
AWAY: 2-3-2-0
OVERALL: 8-5-3-0
Last 10: 6-3-1-0
UTAH TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Chris Crane, 9
Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 11
Points: Chris Crane, 14
+/-: Peter Crinella, +5
PIM: Stefan Fournier, 33
Wichita Thunder (8-5-3-0; 19 pts) at Allen Americans (12-3-1-0; 25 pts)
The Allen Americans and Wichita Thunder play the second of a back to back tonight at Allen Event Center. Allen won last night's game 7-3 with a third period explosion to put away the game. The two teams will travel to Wichita after the game for a Sunday afternoon contest at Intrust Bank Arena. Tonight, is the Allen Americans 11th annual Teddy Bear Toss Game. All fans are asked to bring a new unwrapped teddy bear to the game and throw it on the ice when the Americans score their first goal. Get Tickets
Last Game vs. Wichita Thunder:
The Wichita Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead, scoring twice in the first 8 minutes and ten seconds. Allen would respond with four unanswered goals to grab a 4-2 second period lead. The Thunder cut it to a 1-goal game in the third period before the Americans scored three goals in a two minute and 20 second span to put the game away. Allen wins game 1 of the three-game weekend set 7 to 3.
Worth Noting:
Allen Americans rookie forward Tyler Sheehy had his best game as a professional, with four assists to lead the way for Allen. Linemate Jordan Topping was right behind him with a goal and two assists.
About Allen:
The Allen Americans won their 12th game of the season on Friday night and have the most points in the league with 25.
After dropping two in a row in Cincinnati, Allen has won three straight games.
Tyler Sheehy's four-point Friday night has him tied with Gabe Gagne and Spencer Asuchak for the team lead with 15 points.
About Wichita:
Former Allen Americans forward Chris Crane leads the team in points with 14. Crane is on the injured list for Wichita.
Spencer Dorowicz and Stefan Fournier are tied for the team lead in penalty minutes with 33.
Wichita is 6-2-0 when scoring the first goal.
Final Thoughts:
Allen Rookie Goalie Dereck Baribeau was called up by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and assigned to Iowa (AHL).
Turner Ottenbreit has been loaned to the Iowa Wild for the second time this season.
Allen's seven goals scored on Friday night was the most scored by the Allen Americans this season, and the second biggest win of the year. Allen defeated Norfolk 5-0 on November 8th.
