Americans Explode in the Third and Bury Thunder

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Allen Americans, defeated the Wichita Thunder on Friday night 7-3 at Allen Event Center in front of 3,125 fans.

Wichita jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, before the Americans cut into that lead when Jordan Topping scored his fifth of the season to make it a 2-1 game after the first twenty minutes of play.

Allen would score the next three goals, four unanswered, to build a 4-2 lead in the second period. Stepan Falkovsky tallied one on the power play for his third of the year. Gabe Gagne added his team-leading 8th of the season, unassisted. Then Josh Brittain found the back of the net for his first of the season, and first in his return to Allen.

"I'm so excited to be back here," said Brittain. 'This is a great place to play with an unbelievable fan base. I had so many fans welcome me back. Winning the game was the cherry on top."

Tyler Sheehy had another solid game with four assists. Jordan Topping finished the night with a goal and two assists. Alex Guptill, Brett Pollock and Josh Brittain all finished the night with a goal and a helper.

"It was a solid night by everyone," said Alex Guptill. "It was good to see our offense explode in the third period. We have things rolling in the right direction."

97 total shots were recorded between the two clubs, with Allen outshooting Wichita 58 to 39 for the game. Allen led in shots 22 to 9 in the second period and 22 to 13 in the third frame.

The same two clubs meet on Saturday night at 7:05 pm on Teddy Bear Toss night in Allen. Tickets are available on the Allen Americans website or call 972-912-1000.

