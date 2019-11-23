Admirals Score Three Second Period Goals, Sink Mariners

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals looked to rebound from a loss on Friday night and get back into the win column on Saturday nightagainst a tough Maine Mariners squad. The did just that and pulled out a huge 6-2 win over the Mariners. Zach Franko scored two goals and Sam Povorozniouk added three assists in the victory for Norfolk

It was Maine who opened the scoring less than a minute into the opening period. The Mariners were able to enter the Norfolk zone on the far side with Marc-Oliver Crevier-Morin, who fired a pass that was redirected in front of the net past the glove of Goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos to give Maine a 1-0 lead.

Sakellaropoulos was making his first start since allowing eight goals to Greenville on November 15.

Norfolk answered later in the period with tally with a goal from Franko. Maine was unable to clear the puck out of their own defensive zone and Roman Ammirato gained control of the puck in the slot. He fired a pass to Franko in the right circle who ripped a shot past Maine goaltender, Connor LaCouvee, to tie the game at one.

The Admirals took the lead with a goal on River Rymsha's third of the season. Norfolk gained control of the puck in the neutral zone with Ryan Salkeld, who then played the puck to John Gustafsson who skated into the Maine zone. He dropped a pass back for the streaking Rymsha where he fired a wristshot over the glove of LaCouvee to make the score 2-1.

That would prove to be the game-winning goal for the Admirals, who improve to 4-12-3.

The Admirals claimed a two-goal lead with a goal from Ammirato, as the Admirals were able to take advantage of tired Mariner legs. Ammirato was able to deke around a Maine defender and skate in on a two-on-one. He played the puck across for Povorozniouk for a one-timer that was saved by LaCouvee. The rebound ricocheted up into the air and was passed over to Ammirato at the far post who slid the puck under to put the Admirals up 3-1.

Norfolk extended their lead with their first short-handed goal of the season from Alex Jaeckle. Gustafsson gained control of the puck in the neutral-zone and skated in on a two-on-one. Gustafsson played the pass to Jaeckle in the left circle for a one-time shot that was saved by LaCouvee. The rebound went into the left corner where Jaeckle fired a shot from a sharp angle that banked off the back of the Maine net minder and into the net.

That would prove to be the dagger for the Admirals.

The Admirals remained hungry and added another goal from Franko, his second of the evening. Maine turned the puck over in the Admirals zone, which allowed Norfolk to skate the other way on an odd man rush. Povorozniouk skated into the Maine zone on the left side and fired a pass over to Franko who buried it over the blocker of LaCouvee.

Maine would add one more, but it's as close as the Mariners would get as the Admirals were victorious by a score of 5-2.

Sakelleropoulos made 17 saves on 19 shots for his first win of the season. Lacouvee made 27 saves on 32 shots and loses his fourth game of the year.

Written by Kristopher Clark

