Low Scores Twice, Royals Fall Short in OT, 4-3

Reading, PA -Brayden Low's two goals, including one with 7:33 left, powered a couple of Reading Royals comebacks, but ultimately the Royals fell, 4-3, in overtime to the Newfoundland Growlers Saturday at Santander Arena. The Royals (11-4-3-0, 25 pts, 1st North) extended their point streak to a season-best seven games and hold a three-point advantage over Newfoundland (11-6-0-0, 22 pts, 2nd North) in the North Division standings.

Kirill Ustimenko (OTL, 33 svs) made six overtime saves before Growlers forward Giorgio Estephan ended the game on a slot wrist shot with 44 seconds left in the free period. Newfoundland goaltender Angus Redmond stopped 37 shots (W, 37 svs.)

The Royals trailed by two in the first period but scored consecutive goals to even the score at two midway through the game. First, Newfoundland forward Riley Woods scored 1:43 into the game to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Aaron Luchuk squeezed a shot between the post and Ustimenko 12 minutes later to double the Growlers' advantage.

With 1:27 left in the first frame, Low snuck a shot under the legs of Redmond on a breakaway to bring the Royals within one goal after 20 minutes.

For the second straight night, forward Ralph Cuddemi scored in the second period; his league-best 12th goal 5:37 into the middle frame tied the game, 2-2.

Growlers forward Marcus Power scored Newfoundland's third goal just over a minute before Low's overtime-forcing goal at 12:27 in the third.

Can't stop Cuddemi

Ralph Cuddemi received a pass from Max Willman in the slot and roofed the puck over Redmond's glove hand to tie the game in the second period, 2-2, and extend his point streak to a career-long seven games (6g, 7a).

His 12 strikes ties him with Kalamazoo forward Dylan Sadowy atop the ECHL in goals. Cuddemi (12g, 12a) has registered a team-best four goals in six games against Newfoundland.

Dishing with DiChiara

Forward Frank DiChiara sprung Brayden Low on a breakaway with a lob pass over the defense with 1:31 left in the first period. DiChiara's parachute pass was his tenth assist of the year and third in the last two games vs. Newfoundland.

DiChiara (8g, 10a) has recorded five consecutive helpers since his last goal on Nov. 15 at Adirondack. He is third on the team in helpers behind Cuddemi (12) and defenseman Eric Knodel (11).

Get Low

Low's two-goal game was his first since Mar. 10 at Brampton last season and the fourth two-goal output of his career.

Low tied Saturday's game at three by redirecting Eric Knodel's high wrist shot from the slot and it beat Redmond's glove hand. He is up to five goals and six assists this season in 18 games and has five points (2g, 3a) in six games against Newfoundland.

