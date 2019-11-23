Stingrays Grind out 3-2 Victory over Blades

South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner readies for a shot from the Florida Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Forward Jonathan Charbonneau's first goal of the season with less than seven minutes remaining broke a 2-2 tie and pushed the South Carolina Stingrays (12-2-0-0) ahead of the Florida Everblades (11-5-0-0) for a 3-2 win on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Both Mitch Vanderlaan and Dan DeSalvo had multi-point efforts in the victory for the Rays, each accounting for a goal and an assist. Goaltender Parker Milner improved to 6-0-0 on the season for South Carolina, turning aside 26 shots in the win.

Florida took the first lead of the game at the tail end of the opening period when Zach Magwood beat Milner with just 2.6 seconds left on the clock to make it 1-0.

The advantage didn't last for long, however, as Vanderlaan evened the game at 1-1 with a goal on a tip-in of a shot by defenseman Tommy Hughes 24 seconds into the middle frame. DeSalvo was credited with the second assist on the play.

The Everblades responded very quickly, re-taking a 2-1 lead on a goal by Blake Winiecki that came 36 seconds after Vanderlaan's strike at 1:00 of period two.

But DeSalvo had the answer for the Stingrays, scoring on an individual effort while falling down after going coast-to-coast up the ice to tie the game at 2-2. Assists on the goal that was scored at 4:41 of the second went to Vanderlaan and defenseman Eddie Wittchow.

Things stayed even for the remainder of the second and were still deadlocked late in the third until Charbonneau broke through while South Carolina was on a power play after a tripping call to Florida's Greg Campbell. The St-Colombant, Que. native took a pass from captain Andrew Cherniwchan and quickly flung the puck to the net to beat goaltender Ken Appleby and make it 3-2. Defenseman Kristofers Bindulis was credited with the second assist on the strike.

Cherniwchan now has points in five straight for the Stingrays, who gave the Everblades their second home loss of the season.

Charbonneau's power play goal was the lone man-advantage tally in the game as SC went 1-for-4 while holding the Florida unit to an 0-for-6 mark. Appleby made 19 saves for the Everblades in the contest. Florida had the edge in shots on goal, 28-22.

The two clubs meet again on Saturday night to close their weekend series at Hertz Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

